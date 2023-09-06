Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle work to prevent illegal use of ATV and dirt bike

Durham Police and other local law enforcement agencies are partnering together to address illegal dirt bike and ATV activity that's been happening in the Triangle area. Through their latest efforts with “ Operation Dismount ,” authorities viewed over 600 social media sites as well as data from other cities who had illegal dirt bike and ATV activity.“This collaborative effort is geared toward trying to prevent,” said Damon Williams, the Police Chief at North Carolina Central University . “The ultimate goal is preventing these things from happening in our jurisdiction.”

Officials said this comes after they responded to a report of 200 dirt bike riders and some ATV drivers in the area of Garrett and Hope Valley Roads back in June. John Wagstaff, who is leading Operation Dismount with the Durham Police Department, said some of those offenders have been identified from that group.

“Through the collaborative efforts of investigators from the Durham Police Department, Chapel Hill Police Department and Raleigh Police Department, as well as Wake County Sheriff's Office, over 1000 charges have been filed among the 43 individuals identified as having participated in these activities,” said Wagstaff.

With Operation Dismount, other law enforcement agencies like the Raleigh Police Department have identified more offenders of the law.

“RPD officers ultimately charged 37 individuals with a total of 230 charges,” said Estella Patterson, Raleigh’s Police Chief.