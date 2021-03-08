Chapel Hill Police

-
A leaky roof, lack of space and aging infrastructure are just some of the problems plaguing the roughly 40-year-old building that houses the Chapel Hill…
-
Craig Hicks, the man accused of killing three Muslim students in 2015, pleaded guilty to their murders and received three consecutive life sentences on…
-
Activists and students who support the toppling of the Confederate Silent Sam statue at UNC Chapel Hill say they have been abused and assaulted by police.…
-
20 million people are pulled over annually in traffic stops throughout the United States, according to The Stanford Open Policing Project. New data shows…
-
-
On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were shot and killed execution-style in Chapel Hill, North…
-
Thursday, January 21: A UNC-Chapel Hill employee was hospitalized after an electrical accident that temporarily cut power for much of campus. Dey Hall and…