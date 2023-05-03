More people in Durham are living in ‘unsheltered locations,’ survey finds

An annual survey shows there are fewer people experiencing homelessness in Durham, but more people living in unsheltered locations.

The city's "point in time" survey counted nearly 400 people who were experiencing homelessness on one night in January.

Cities routinely conduct the annual survey, which counts how many people are experiencing homelessness on one given night. It distinguishes between people who might be living in transitional shelters and those who might be living in unsheltered locations like cars or encampments.

There were more than 150 unsheltered people in Durham's count this year.

Durham Community Development Manager Colin Davis said he has noticed a sharp increase in families who do not have shelter.

"Ten households with children were experiencing unsheltered homelessness because there was no shelter beds or affordable housing for them to move into," Davis said.

There were no families listed as unsheltered in 2020.

Durham City Council Member Leonardo Williams called on more businesses and faith-based organizations to help with temporary and permanent housing programs.

"We have more than enough churches. We have more than enough resources in the private sector," Williams said. "We should really look at expanding this public-private partnership to address homelessness."

City officials say the general causes of homelessness remain loss of income, medical costs and mental illness among other issues.

