Gemynii is bringing the joy to Durham’s dance floors

Before moving to Durham in 2011, Gemynii never imagined she'd become a party DJ. She spent her childhood recording music off of the radio, and was a college DJ at her alma mater Elizabeth City State University. It wasn't until she started throwing house parties that caught the attention of her mentor DJ PlayPlay that she started to take the craft more seriously.

"During that time, DJ PlayPlay was teaching a class on DJing at UNC Chapel Hill. They had noticed my parties and asked if I wanted to take their class," Gemynii said. "I took two lessons in 2016 and have been DJing ever since. If it wasn't for them leading me into the party DJ world, I don't know what I would be doing right now."

Since then, Gemynii has become one of Durham's most in-demand DJs. "Gemynii's beats are like a heartbeat of Durham's DJ and Club scene," said Kym Register of The Pinhook. “She's out here advocating for QTBIPOC (Queer and Trans Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities on the daily, and she brings so much queer joy to her parties. I love working with her for a number of reasons. She merges being an incredible DJ with being an incredible human. She really gets how to curate a joyful and safe space on the dance floor, and that's so invaluable right now and for always."

On top of being a DJ, Gemynii also spends her days working as the director of Housing and Therapeutic Services at the LGBTQ Center of Durham. A self-described "community auntie," Gemynii helps marginalized people in her local community attain the resources they need to thrive.

"I love being able to help folks, especially our younger folks, who are trying to navigate ‘adulting’ in a better way, because a lot of us aren't raised knowing how to be great adults," she said. "That work has also crept into my DJing. I sometimes throw a party called 'Rent Due,' where we raise money for Black trans folks in our community who need housing assistance. I call it a party with a purpose."

In 2017, Gemynii and fellow DJ Femi the Femme started The Conjure, a dance party that centers around Black and brown queer artists. This past April, they celebrated their eighth anniversary, and they also participated in the inaugural Biscuits & Banjos Festival, where they held a party at The Pinhook called "Sweet Molasses: A Pop Up Juke Joint."

WUNC music reporter Brian Burns recently caught up with Gemynii to discuss her evolution as a DJ and artist, and also what sets Durham apart from other cities with DJ scenes.

How long have you lived in Durham?

"I moved here in 2011. I went to school in Jones County, so I've spent a lot of time in that area, in Jacksonville and New Bern and Kinston. Both of my parents were in the military, but we mostly grew up in Eastern North Carolina in the Camp LeJune area."

What was it that drew you to Durham?

"Honestly, I was going through a really rough patch in my life and I needed a place to start over, and the universe led me here. I knew that if Durham didn't work I could always start over somewhere else, but Durham just really grabbed a hold of me and I've been here ever since. Every time I've thought about leaving, it just never happened because it feels like this is where I need to stay. I just bought my first house so I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."

Had you been to Durham before you moved here?

"No, I didn't know much about it. I knew like three people. I had a friend from undergrad who lived here and a couple of other friends I knew from the poetry scene. I was in my late 20s and trying to figure it all out. I was searching for a sense of community and Durham was the first city I've ever lived in where I felt a deep sense of that. There was quickly a tremendous amount of support from folks who didn't know me and didn't owe me anything. That really helped me blossom and bloom into the person I've become."

When did you first start DJing?

"Before moving to Durham my only experience as a DJ was as a kid when I'd record music off of the radio. I went to school at Elizabeth City State University and I DJed for the radio station there too. That's where I came up with the name Gemynii. I needed an on-air personality and chose that name, and it's followed me throughout all my creative endeavors. I worked at the radio station there because I thought that was a career I wanted to pursue, but I ended up changing my mind. From there I got more into art and poetry and other creative endeavors.

I never pictured myself being a party DJ, but when I moved here I started throwing these house parties for myself that were vinyl and art based. Those were pretty successful for a couple of years, and during that time DJ PlayPlay, was teaching a class on DJing at UNC Chapel Hill. They had noticed my parties and asked if I wanted to take their class. I said absolutely, and then PlayPlay ended up becoming my mentor. I took two lessons in 2016 and have been DJing ever since. If it wasn't for them leading me into the party DJ world, I don't know what I would be doing right now."

Tell us about the formats you use.

"I'm experienced in all types of DJing, whether it's on vinyl, CDJs, or with a controller. I definitely prefer to use a controller because it opens my world up a little bit more. I love vinyl, but when you're DJing out with records at the end of the night you find that you've made a big mess and you're also putting a lot of wear on those records you value so highly."

Tell us a bit more about the dance music scene around here.

"Durham has a very lively and talented DJ and dance scene. We have so many talented folks around here who are bringing parties to make you dance. A couple of my favorites are No Visa, and Party Illegal. I think the scene brings a lot of life to Durham and people really enjoy being able to release all of their stress on the weekend through music and dancing."

How do you think the scene in Durham compares to those in bigger cities like New York or Detroit?

"I don't think this area is as open minded to certain types of music. Sometimes I find that crowds here just want to hear what they know from the radio, which is fine, but personally, I want to give you a different experience. I want to expand your mind. For me as a DJ, if I'm not bringing you something new that you love, then I'm not doing a good job. Unfortunately, there are some folks who treat DJs like jukeboxes. That's maybe okay if we're at a wedding, but if you're coming out to a set at Rubies, or The Fruit, or Velvet Hippo, or PS37, it's best just to enjoy the vibe."

Do you have a #1 favorite spot to DJ?

"Definitely The Pinhook. It's where I started and it's a place you can still find me often. I even have my own drink there, so for folks who enjoy pineapple and tequila, you should order the Gemynii! I also love PS37 and Club Era, which is Durham's first Black and Latinx queer owned club. It's in the basement of The Fruit, for folks who don't know."

Tell us a little bit about The Conjure. When did it start and what's the mission?

"I started The Conjure alongside Femi the Femme in April of 2017. We throw all types of parties. We're doing a Pride party this month and then we'll have another one in September, because that's when Durham Pride is celebrated. We started The Conjure because we noticed the DJ scene, and the music scene in general, can be dominated by cis men, especially cis white men. We noticed we weren't seeing many DJs who looked like us so we wanted to create a platform for up and coming DJs, as well as DJs that are well known in the Black and brown queer scene that lets them be seen and to, most importantly, be paid fairly. We've been very blessed to be supported by our community for the last eight years."

On top of DJing, you're also a visual artist. Tell us about that.

"I've been doing visual art longer than I've been a DJ. Prior to coming to Durham I didn't realize that I could actually be an artist, so that's something else that Durham helped me with. At the beginning of my art career I knew I didn't want to depend on galleries and their acceptance of me, so that's why I would just have my own art shows at my apartment, and then that kind of fed into the music and DJing."

What inspires your paintings?

"It's very similar to what inspired me to start The Conjure. I wanted to create more images that I saw myself in. Growing up in eastern North Carolina, my exposure to art was very whitewashed, so I wanted to create work that other people like me could look at and feel represented."

What's your favorite restaurant in Durham?

"Oh, I would have to say Silver Spoon. A lot of folks might not know about it. You're not gonna find it on social media, but those who know, especially all the aunties and uncles of Durham, they know."

Where else do you like to spend time in North Carolina outside of the Triangle?

"I do enjoy going out to Asheville. I love the mountains. The one thing I love most about North Carolina is being able to have the mountains and beach accessible. I also really love Emerald Isle."