Durham Tech receives $6M donation to expand life sciences program

Durham Technical Community College has received $6 million to expand its life sciences programs — the college's largest monetary donation ever. Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk , which has three manufacturing facilities in Durham and Clayton, contributed the funds.

J.B. Buxton, the president of Durham Tech , said this investment will apply to a number of things.

“We have the ability now to construct a new life science training facility,” he said. “We not only want to continue and expand our BioWork program, which is our short-term workforce credential. We're going to be building out an Associates in Applied Science, a degree about technology for folks who want to progress in the industry.”

The groundbreaking of the new life sciences training center is planned for this spring.

According to the college , the Triangle area is home to over 600 life sciences companies. Shaylah Nunn Jones, the government and public affairs lead at Novo Nordisk, said the funds will help create a pipeline from the community to the industry.

“Novo Nordisk is committed to ensuring that both students planning their future careers, and those who may be seeking a career transition, understand and have access to the promise that a career in the biotechnology industry brings,” said Nunn Jones.

As part of its ongoing partnership with Durham Tech, Novo Nordisk will provide funding for other things, like part-time employees who serve in the professor-in-residence program as well as offer apprenticeships and internships.

