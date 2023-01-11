Bringing The World Home To You

News

Durham Tech receives $6M donation to expand life sciences program

By Sharryse Piggott
Published January 11, 2023
Durham Tech.jpg
Sharryse Piggott
/
WUNC
Durham Tech's President J.B Buxton, Shaylah Nunn Jones and the college's stakeholders pose for a photograph during the historic announcement.

It’s the largest donation that the college has ever received.

Durham Technical Community College has received $6 million to expand its life sciences programs — the college's largest monetary donation ever. Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which has three manufacturing facilities in Durham and Clayton, contributed the funds.

J.B. Buxton, the president of Durham Tech, said this investment will apply to a number of things.

“We have the ability now to construct a new life science training facility,” he said. “We not only want to continue and expand our BioWork program, which is our short-term workforce credential. We're going to be building out an Associates in Applied Science, a degree about technology for folks who want to progress in the industry.”

The groundbreaking of the new life sciences training center is planned for this spring.

According to the college, the Triangle area is home to over 600 life sciences companies. Shaylah Nunn Jones, the government and public affairs lead at Novo Nordisk, said the funds will help create a pipeline from the community to the industry.

“Novo Nordisk is committed to ensuring that both students planning their future careers, and those who may be seeking a career transition, understand and have access to the promise that a career in the biotechnology industry brings,” said Nunn Jones.

As part of its ongoing partnership with Durham Tech, Novo Nordisk will provide funding for other things, like part-time employees who serve in the professor-in-residence program as well as offer apprenticeships and internships.

