Raleigh hopes 'ADU Gallery' will spur affordable housing construction

Raleigh officials hope a new tool on the city's website will lead to the construction of more affordable housing.

Eleven pre-approved plans for accessory dwelling units — also know as ADUs — are available for purchase. Sometimes called granny flats or garage apartments, ADUs are usually small, free-standing structures built alongside existing homes. Raleigh eased zoning restrictions on ADUs in 2020.

"ADUs are a small but significant part of the solution to housing affordability. It creates opportunities for folks at all parts of the income spectrum and all parts of the age spectrum," said Pat Young, Raleigh's director of planning and development.

City officials want to double the number of ADUs within the city limits over the next few years. Young says the pre-approved plans, which cost between 400 and 1,200 dollars, are part of that strategy. "You still have to go through a site assessment to make sure you're meeting all the setbacks and other requirements on site, but the building code issues have been pre-reviewed and pre-approved, essentially," he said.

The growth of ADUs could bring down the cost of single-family housing, Young says. Raleigh is the first city in North Carolina to offer a gallery of pre-approved plans. Seattle, Portland, and other fast-growing cities are also trying the idea.