WUNC will broadcast congressional hearings on Jan. 6 attacks on U.S. Capitol

Beginning Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m., WUNC will carry live NPR coverage of hearings organized by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee has scheduled six public hearings over the next several weeks and WUNC will carry all of them live on-air and on our website.

Here is the current schedule that is subject to change:

Monday, June 13 – 10 a.m. EST start

Wednesday, June 15 – 10 a.m. EST start

Thursday, June 16 – 10 a.m. EST start

Tuesday, June 21 – 10 a.m. EST start

Thursday, June 23 – 8 p.m. EST start

These will be live broadcasts. As with previous congressional proceedings regarding the events of Jan. 6, we expect video of the attack on the U.S. Capitol to be played during these hearings.

NPR does not have advance details of what will be in these videos. However, past video has been full of depictions of the attack itself; including violent clashes, loud noises, shouting and profane language. NPR hosts and correspondents will advise listeners of the content of these recordings ahead of and during playback, and will verbally describe what is being seen on screen. NPR will not silence or bleep the playback of these recordings, as they are a part of the historic record in this congressional hearing.

Special coverage on Thursday night will be hosted by Leila Fadel. Also joining the broadcast will be NPR correspondents Claudia Grisales, Dierdre Walsh and Tom Dreisbach.

More details of upcoming broadcasts will be posted on wunc.org as they become available.