Trump commutes sentence of North Carolina Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 involvement

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a North Carolina man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jeremy Bertino of Gaston County is a member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. He wasn't at the Capitol on Jan. 6 due to a stab wound he received during an attack on a predominately Black church in Washington, D.C., in December 2020. Still, prosecutors say he conspired with other members of the Proud Boys to delay the 2020 presidential election's certification.

"Bertino continued to participate in planning sessions as he recovered from his injuries," according to the Justice Department.

Bertino pled guilty in 2022 to seditious conspiracy and testified against Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was released following Trump's pardon Monday night. Bertino continued to cooperate with federal prosecutors as late as last summer.

According to an NPR database, 50 people from North Carolina have been charged in connection with the attack. Two, Clayton Jones Jr and Lee Stutts, were awaiting trial at the time of Trump's pardon and commutation order. Two others, David Paul Daniel and Tanya Bishop, were scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months.