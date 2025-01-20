Inauguration Day 2025: Watch live as Donald Trump is sworn in

President-elect Donald Trump will sign a slew of executive orders on Monday after his swearing-in, including ones to end birthright citizenship, recognize only two sexes and declare an emergency at the border.

Here's what else to watch today.



How, when and what to watch: Trump is the second president to move his inauguration indoors to the Rotunda, from the West Front of the Capitol, due to a forecast of frigid weather. Here's a look at what to expect today.

Trump is the second president to move his inauguration indoors to the Rotunda, from the West Front of the Capitol, due to a forecast of frigid weather. Here's a look at what to expect today. Music: Some well-known artists will perform at inaugural events, including Carrie Underwood, Village People and Lee Greenwood.

Some well-known artists will perform at inaugural events, including Carrie Underwood, Village People and Lee Greenwood. Poll: Trump will begin his presidency in a delicate position, the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds.

NPR's special coverage, including Trump's swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, starts at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the inauguration live here:

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted President-elect Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House shortly before 10 a.m. ET.

Ahead of the Trumps' arrival, reporters asked Biden if he had left Trump a letter, per modern presidential tradition. He said yes, but did not elaborate on what he wrote.

“Welcome home," Biden said as Trump got out of the SUV.

For more updates on the inauguration, follow NPR's live blog here.