Raleigh, Durham make Top 10 of 'Best Places To Live' list; Hickory tops 'Cheapest' category

Several North Carolina cities made the U.S. News & World Report's Best Places To Live In the U.S. list.

Raleigh came in at the top with Charlotte at No. 30. Hickory was right behind at 30, Asheville at 46, Winston-Salem at 56, Greensboro at 90, and Fayetteville at 143 out of the 150 metro areas analyzed by U.S. News.

"Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring new residents every day with strong job growth and high quality of life," the report stated.

Hickory topped the Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S. list ahead of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Huntsville, Alabama.

"With its moderate climate and sweeping mountain views, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area, sometimes known as the Catawba Valley, is a home for retirees and families and is becoming a destination for young professionals as well," continued the report.

Raleigh and Durham were No. 1 also in the Top Seven Best Place To Live In North Carolina category. Charlotte came in second and, again followed by Hickory. Asheville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Fayetteville rounded out the list.

Raleigh and Durham and Charlotte made the 25 Fastest-Growing Places In The U.S. list at 20 and 24, respectively.

"The city has a strong economic identity – it’s the second-largest banking hub in the U.S. behind New York City – that’s helped drive consistent population growth for decades. Charlotte takes pride in its cityscape, defined by a handful of skyscrapers. But the city’s essence is perhaps better captured in its diverse neighborhoods and suburban areas, each of which has its own style and flair." the report states.

For Best Place To Retire In The U.S., Asheville was the top North Carolina area at 14. Raleigh and Durham were No. 22, Hickory at 45, Winston-Salem at 57, Charlotte at 61, Greensboro at 71, and Fayetteville at 108.

Best Places To Live rankings were based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as, the value of living there and people's desire to live there.