Vacation rentals in North Carolina were booked at higher rates in 2020 than in the past two years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.Around 300,000 people…
The housing market in the Triangle is booming despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from real estate analysis firm Metrostudy.New home…
The city of Greensboro has helped more than 200 renters become homeowners this year.The idea was born after an April 2018 tornado tore through eastern…
For generations, Black landowners in the South relied on informal agreements, instead of wills, to keep property in the family. In a new article from…
The Raleigh housing market continues at a white hot pace, driven partly by institutional investors. Real estate analysts with Attom Data Solutions…
Julian Price was born into money but spent most of his life giving it away.A new documentary looks closely at how his social and entrepreneurial vision…
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates today but experts say that’s unlikely to slow down the real estate boom in the Triangle. Most of…