Full Frame film festival features eight documentaries with NC connections

The 25th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival kicks off today and will feature eight films with North Carolina ties.

One of the documentaries involves Lena Mae Perry, the last original member of the gospel trio – The Branchettes.

The film “Stay Prayed Up” takes the viewer through Newton Grove, Durham and Raleigh capturing the 80-plus-year-old Perry as she records a new album.

This year’s film festival also travels to Princeville – a historically Black town in Eastern North Carolina founded by the former enslaved after the Civil War. “Freedom Hill” captures the emotions of residents trying to decide whether to stay and re-build or leave after devastating floods almost washed the town away.

The documentary “Chilly & Milly” is about a family out of Fayetteville and how they came together to take care of a loved-one with a chronic illness. The film is directed by William D. Caballero and is autobiographical. Caballero used a rarely-seen animated technique which combined the original recordings with three-dimensional models of his family's home, his parents and himself.

One film that is based in Louisiana and features editor, Jean Rheem, a graduate of Duke University, is “Accepted.”

This documentary highlights a college prep school that has gotten a lot of attention for sending graduates to elite universities. “Accepted” follows four African American high school seniors as they are pushed to their breaking point.

The Durham-based Full Frame festival is virtual again this year and runs through Sunday.