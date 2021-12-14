Bringing The World Home To You

News

WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published December 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST
Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a live briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to share the latest on COVID-19 policies, information and guidelines in North Carolina

State health officials said Monday they've confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday the variant has been detected in 29 states.

Watch live in English here:

Watch live in Spanish here:

NewsCOVID-19NC Coronavirus Updates
