WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a live briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to share the latest on COVID-19 policies, information and guidelines in North Carolina

State health officials said Monday they've confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday the variant has been detected in 29 states.

