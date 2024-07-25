Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina lawmakers support bill for affordable plasma medications

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor at at blood bank in La Paz, Bolivia.
Juan Karita
/
AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor at at blood bank in La Paz, Bolivia.

A bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers supports a bill that would reduce the cost of medicines made from blood plasma.

Plasma medications treat rare, autoimmune diseases. They're also expensive — running anywhere from $500 to $3,000.

A bill in Congress called the PLASMA Act would require manufacturers to pay more of the cost for patients covered by the Medicare drug program. If enacted into law, the measure will alter a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that requires drug makers to pay a rebate to Medicare if they raise prices at a rate higher than inflation.

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, alongside Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly.

“It is critical patients with rare diseases and immunodeficiencies have uninterrupted access to the life-saving plasma-based medicines they need,” Tillis said in a statement. “This commonsense legislation increases access to these innovative medications and ensures they remain affordable for the thousands of Americas who rely on them.”

Several North Carolina House lawmakers, including Republican Richard Hudson and Democrat Don Davis, support a similar measure introduced last year.

Plasma medicines are a major industry in North Carolina. Biopharma company Grifols operates one of the nation's largest plasma processors in Johnston County.
Tags
Health Thom TillisMedicineCongressSenate
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories