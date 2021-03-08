-
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger made blunt remarks about public school reform at a recent gathering held by Best NC, a business-backed education…
-
In a 34-12 vote, the North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would expand economic incentives and redistribute local sales taxes to help more…
-
The North Carolina Senate gave preliminary approval on Wednesday afternoon to a two-year budget that would cut funding for thousands of public school…
-
A state House judiciary committee heard public comment Wednesday on a bill that would allow magistrates and registers of deeds to opt-out of performing…
-
Nearly a month past their deadline, state leaders say they hope to release a final spending plan adjustment in the next couple of days.Top negotiators…
-
A group of retired generals is advising lawmakers not to support legislation that would get rid of the Common Core academic standards.The group Mission…