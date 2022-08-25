Wake County has identified North Carolina's first confirmed cases of monkeypox in women.

Officials with Wake County Public Health say two women in the county have tested positive for the monkeypox virus. These are the first cases confirmed in women in North Carolina.

The development comes after the state's first pediatric case was identified in Mecklenburg county earlier this week.

"While this global outbreak appears to mostly affect men who have sex with other men, monkeypox is a public health concern for all of us,” said Wake County Preventative Health Director in a press release Thursday.

There are now 282 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state. Men represent 99% of cases and women now make up 1%.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, nearly all of the confirmed cases have been in men who have sex with men, and their sexual networks.

Symptoms include a rash that can initially look like pimples or blisters. The CDC reports that additional symptoms may include:



Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

NCDHHS says testing for the virus is widely available and vaccines are available for those who meet the state's eligibility requirements.

North Carolina saw its first confirmed monkeypox case on June 23.

