Health

Wake County has identified North Carolina's first confirmed cases of monkeypox in women.

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sascha Cordner,
Laura Pellicer
Published August 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
Monkeypox
AP
/
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via AP File
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Wake County Public Health identified two confirmed cases of monkeypox in women. This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md.

Officials with Wake County Public Health say two women in the county have tested positive for the monkeypox virus. These are the first cases confirmed in women in North Carolina.

The development comes after the state's first pediatric case was identified in Mecklenburg county earlier this week.

"While this global outbreak appears to mostly affect men who have sex with other men, monkeypox is a public health concern for all of us,” said Wake County Preventative Health Director in a press release Thursday.

There are now 282 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state. Men represent 99% of cases and women now make up 1%.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, nearly all of the confirmed cases have been in men who have sex with men, and their sexual networks.

Symptoms include a rash that can initially look like pimples or blisters. The CDC reports that additional symptoms may include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Exhaustion
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Headache
  • Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

NCDHHS says testing for the virus is widely available and vaccines are available for those who meet the state's eligibility requirements.

North Carolina saw its first confirmed monkeypox case on June 23.

Sascha Cordner
Sascha Cordner is WUNC’s Daily News Editor. She joined the station in June 2022, after working as the first statewide afternoon newscaster for the Texas Newsroom for nearly three years. As part of the NPR-Texas collaborative, she was based out of Houston Public Media.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
