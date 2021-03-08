-
The Wuhan coronavirus epidemic is officially a global public health emergency. The World Health Organization’s declaration frees up resources for nations…
-
-
Doctors may soon be able to conduct a blood test to determine if a patient needs an antibiotic. Researchers at Duke Health have developed a process that…
-
Scientists at UNC Chapel Hill have discovered a new virus that's a distant relative of SARS. They published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine…
-
North Carolina's pig industry is under assault. A new virus, that just arrived in America last spring is spreading through the pork population, causing as…