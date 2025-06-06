CAM Raleigh closing to 'redesign' its future

The Contemporary Art Museum, CAM Raleigh, is closing at least temporarily while board members consider its future.

A message posted on CAM Raleigh's website said it's navigating a changing financial landscape in which the cost of running a museum is outpacing traditional support.

It also said grants and donations have become more competitive.

"These challenges have led us to ask critical questions about how CAM can remain sustainable for generations to come," the message says. "So, we’re taking a collective breath — not to step back, but to look forward. We’re exploring bold new ways to engage our audiences, fund our mission, and serve our community with greater impact."

The museum did not share any more of the its financial details.

CAM Raleigh opened its downtown space in 2011 and displays what it calls nontraditional exhibits by living artists. It's currently showing a collection of pieces from western North Carolina artists who were impacted by Helene last year. Its other exhibit features works from Cuban abstractionist Rigoberto Mena.

"These exhibitions speak directly to this moment, reminding us that transformation, though sometimes disruptive, can lead to deeper meaning and connection," the museum's statement said.

It's not clear if or when the museum would reopen permanently. It still plans to host the Raleigh Fine Arts Society’s annual North Carolina Artists Exhibition for one day this fall.