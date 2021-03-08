-
A couple years ago, jazz vocalist Candice Hoyes was looking for a new direction and started digging into the repertoire of her personal hero Duke…
Artist Stacey Kirby transformed CAM Raleigh’s Media Lab into the “Bureau of Personal Belonging”—a series of interactive performance art installations that…
Colombian artist Juan Obando noticed a disconnect between North Carolina art museums and the communities they serve. In response, he invited local hip-hop…
“Surveying the Terrain,” a new exhibition at Raleigh’s Contemporary Art Museum, CAM, uses surveillance and mapping tools towards artistic ends. The…
