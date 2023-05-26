Durham will host first-ever 'Art on the Fridge Festival' Monday

The first-ever Art on the Fridge Festival will be held Monday in Durham Central Park for local children and teens. The Durham Office on Youth — a division of the city manager’s office that works to build opportunities for youth — is in charge of the event.

“The event is free and is focused on play and art and joy, mental health and wellness… Just all the things that we have heard that young people in Durham wanted to see and what they needed,” said Tee Judd, youth consultant for Durham’s Office on Youth.

Judd said the festival's name is meant to capture the joy of what it feels like to have your art up on the fridge as a kid.

“I think when it comes to community, that's one of the most important things that you can do is make sure that there is community and within that community, everyone is celebrated and uplifted because the young people are always going to be the heart of the community,” she said.

On top of displayed art, Monday’s festival will include aromatherapy crafts, an outdoor roller-skating rink and relay games. The event starts at 2 p.m.