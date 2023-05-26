Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Durham will host first-ever 'Art on the Fridge Festival' Monday

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
City of Durham youth ambassadors posing for a picture.
A’lice Frazier
/
Submitted Image
City of Durham youth ambassadors posing for a picture.

The first-ever Art on the Fridge Festival will be held Monday in Durham Central Park for local children and teens. The Durham Office on Youth — a division of the city manager’s office that works to build opportunities for youth — is in charge of the event.

“The event is free and is focused on play and art and joy, mental health and wellness… Just all the things that we have heard that young people in Durham wanted to see and what they needed,” said Tee Judd, youth consultant for Durham’s Office on Youth.

Judd said the festival's name is meant to capture the joy of what it feels like to have your art up on the fridge as a kid.

“I think when it comes to community, that's one of the most important things that you can do is make sure that there is community and within that community, everyone is celebrated and uplifted because the young people are always going to be the heart of the community,” she said.

On top of displayed art, Monday’s festival will include aromatherapy crafts, an outdoor roller-skating rink and relay games. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Tags
Arts & Culture City of DurhamFestivalsChildrenTeensDurham
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories