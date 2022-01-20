Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

HBCU Trivia Night: Black Food Traditions

North Carolina Public Radio
Published January 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST
HBCU Trivia Night: Food
Tina Akunwafor
/
Join us Jan 26th at 12 for an afternoon of Trivia

Get in the game to celebrate the new year with questions that highlight cultural recipes for prosperity!

New Year. Ol' traditions.

When the calendar turns over, certain recipes that have been passed down in the Black community for generations get their chance to shine. Each dish is made with love and the hope of good fortune in the coming year. Ever wonder why it can be hard to find black-eyed peas in stores this time of year?

Join us Wednesday, January 26th @915wunc on Instagram for a chance to celebrate these food traditions and win prizes (including a $75 grand prize!) starting at 12pm ET.

To Be Eligible To Win:

  1. You must follow @915wunc on Instagram.
  2. You must submit the correct answer for each question within the hour the question is posted in the Reply box.
  3. Prizes are WUNC merchandise to be delivered by mail to an address provided by the winner.
  4. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $75 gift card.

For full contest rules, visit: Drawing Rules & Entry Form | WUNC

By entering in the contest you release Instagram and Facebook from any and all legal responsibility or liability in any way associated with this contest. This contest is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.

Tags

Arts & CultureWUNC Events
More Stories