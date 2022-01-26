Bringing The World Home To You

A Dating While Gray Valentine's Day!

North Carolina Public Radio
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
A third season of Dating While Gray is on the way and host Laura Stassi is raising a glass to celebrate...and inviting you, too!

Join her on February 14th at 7p.m. ET for a fun, virtual cocktail-making class led by bartender Todd Thrasher of Thrasher's Rum. Learn a few new mixology recipes (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), get a preview of Season 3 and meet some of the Dating While Gray podcast community, too!

RSVP using the registration link below. Must be 21+ to attend.

