A Dating While Gray Valentine's Day!

A third season of Dating While Gray is on the way and host Laura Stassi is raising a glass to celebrate...and inviting you, too!

Join her on February 14th at 7p.m. ET for a fun, virtual cocktail-making class led by bartender Todd Thrasher of Thrasher's Rum. Learn a few new mixology recipes (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), get a preview of Season 3 and meet some of the Dating While Gray podcast community, too!

RSVP using the registration link below. Must be 21+ to attend.