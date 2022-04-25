Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.
WUNC Music

HBCU Trivia: Poetry Month Edition

North Carolina Public Radio
Published April 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
HBCU Trivia - BHM Banner.png

April marks National Poetry Month...and another chance to test your skills through our HBCU Trivia series.

Calling all poets and trivia masters! Join us every day during the week of April 25th-29th to test your knowledge and compete against friends, neighbors and the WUNC community for the culture.

Hosted on WUNC Music's Instagram page, this week-long virtual event is your chance to challenge yourself, show off your intelligence, and even win prizes* from local Black-owned businesses!

*To be eligible to win:

  1. You must follow @WUNCmusic on Instagram.
  2. One question will be posted per day to the above IG account. You must play through the polls within the Instagram story each day before 5:00pm EST.
  3. Each person must play using a single Instagram account. Teams are not allowed.
  4. A winner will be chosen at the end of each day based on the highest scores calculated by the poll.
  5. Prizes to be delivered by mail and/or email to addresses provided by the winners.

For full contest rules, visit: Drawing Rules & Entry Form | WUNC

By entering in the contest you release Instagram and Facebook from any and all legal responsibility or liability in any way associated with this contest. This contest is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.

Tags

WUNC Music WUNC EventsHBCU Trivia
