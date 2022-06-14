Juneteenth: Healing Sounds

There’s more than enough to be anxious about in the world today. It can be hard to remember to find just a few moments where you prioritize relaxation.

WUNC can help with that.

Join us for a free, virtual soundbath — an immersive, meditative experience you can join from the comfort of your couch. This special Juneteenth event is our gift to the community, a chance to honor our history and engage in healing practices.

The event will be facilitated by Johanna Verley, founder of the wellness company Darmae Essentials. Registration is free; sign up below. Headphones and a comfortable place to be seated or lie down are recommended.