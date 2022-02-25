Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Resolved: Your Anti-Diet Dance Party!

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
Zoomba flyer

We're willing to bet you've never had a lunchtime invitation like this before!

Join Anita Rao, host of Embodied, for a virtual dance class Friday, March 11th at 1pm ET that your body will thank you for. Zumba instructor Courtney Marshall and Joy Cox, author of Fat Girls In Black Bodies, will lead us through rhythmic movements with modifications for an array of abilities, sizes, ages and experience levels.

anita and co updated.png

Our inspiration is the inclusive fitness movement, which pushes back against diet culture and the promotion of thinness as healthiness, which also inspired our recent three-part series on the topic. Whatever your relationship is with movement, this event will be a value add to that routine. Register below for access to the class and we can't wait to see you there!

Tags

WUNC Events
More Stories