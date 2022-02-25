Resolved: Your Anti-Diet Dance Party!

We're willing to bet you've never had a lunchtime invitation like this before!

Join Anita Rao, host of Embodied, for a virtual dance class Friday, March 11th at 1pm ET that your body will thank you for. Zumba instructor Courtney Marshall and Joy Cox, author of Fat Girls In Black Bodies, will lead us through rhythmic movements with modifications for an array of abilities, sizes, ages and experience levels.

Our inspiration is the inclusive fitness movement, which pushes back against diet culture and the promotion of thinness as healthiness, which also inspired our recent three-part series on the topic. Whatever your relationship is with movement, this event will be a value add to that routine. Register below for access to the class and we can't wait to see you there!