Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.

Greensboro

Saturday, June 18th



Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival: 5-10 p.m.

Support Black-owned, local food trucks and picnic in Greensboro's LeBauer Park.

Juneteenth Vendor Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Join this summer celebration of local Black-owned businesses.

Juneteenth Pop Up Event: 2-7 p.m.

Come enjoy, shop and support Black-owned vendors at this FREE event.

Juneteenth Bike Tour: Pedals and Politics: 12-2 p.m.

Discover some of East Greensboro's political pioneers on a five-mile family-friendly guided bicycle tour of places and people that helped reshape what democracy looked like in Greensboro. This event is FREE but registration is required.

Juneteenth Family Event: 2-4 p.m.

Visit Mary Lynn Richardson Park for family activities from Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro Parks & Recreation.

Juneteenth Mural Concert: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature vendors, food trucks, morning yoga, and an afternoon concert with local artists. The Black Lives Matter mural on S. Elm Street will be repainted and is within walking distance of the Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival.

Sunday, June 19th



Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Bring your family and enjoy music, vendors and food trucks.

Hillsborough

Saturday, June 18th



Sacrifices- a Juneteenth Presentation with Spirit Freedom: 2-4 p.m.

Spirit Freedom in coordination with the Orange County Historical Museum and the Northern Orange NAACP, will hold an afternoon program entitled, "Sacrifices." Free and open to the public, attendees will explore the trauma, struggle, triumph and achievements of African Americans through performances, storytelling, and discussions of little-known Hillsborough figures. Registration is encouraged.

Durham

Wednesday, June 15th



Exceptional Measures - Celebrating Juneteenth: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Durham County Library presents Grammy-nominated artist Rissi Palmer, spoken word artist Dasan Ahanu, and the acclaimed African American Dance Ensemble at Carolina Theatre. The event is free but registration is required.

Friday, June 17th



Juneteenth Jubilee and Third Friday: Afrofuturism Panel, Art, Music: 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Festivals of Art, Thought and Culture, in partnership with The Fruit bring you a Juneteenth celebration with music, art, dancing, and socializing well into the night. A panel and art show focus on Afrofuturism.

Saturday, June 18th



17th Annual North Carolina Juneteenth Celebration: 1-10 p.m.

The annual North Carolina Juneteenth Celebration, officially sanctioned by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, is presented by Spectacular Magazine and the Triangle Cultural Awareness Foundation. On Saturday, enjoy entertainment, shopping, a fashion show, a health fair and activities for children at Durham's Golden Belt Campus.

Juneteenth: Poetry Workshop: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

This workshop will honor the history of Juneteenth by highlighting the powerful words of African American writers. Participants will be encouraged to convey feelings and thoughts about Juneteenth through original poems or songs for the group. Registration required.

A Father's Day x Juneteenth Play Date with Pierce Freelon, JGHETTO, Jessway, Wonderpuff and more!: 1 p.m.

This is an all-ages event that will include puppets, music, cotton candy and more at Motorco Music Hall.

Juneteenth at Stagville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Historic Stagville invites visitors to remember emancipation and explore the history of the struggle for freedom on one of North Carolina's largest plantations. Free outdoor guided tours about emancipation and the legacies of slavery will be offered on the hour from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Due to high demand, reservations are strongly recommended.

Sunday, June 19th



Inaugural NC Juneteenth Barbeque Cook-Off: 2-8 p.m.

Enjoy the Inaugural NC Juneteenth Barbeque Cook-Off where grill master teams will smoke a half-hog and Boston butts for judging and to sell. The local winner, selected by a team of esteemed judges, will travel to Galveston in October for the National Juneteenth BBQ Competition.

A Bragtown Juneteenth: 2-7 p.m.

The second annual Bragtown Juneteenth at Lakeview Park is emceed by Comedian DWissh and features gospel performances, live storytelling, African drumming and more.

Chapel Hill & Carrboro

Sunday, June 19th



Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration: 2-6 p.m.

Celebrate Black community and culture with live performances, Black-owned small business and non-profit expos, kids activities, food trucks, and more.

Raleigh

Friday, June 17th



Capital City Juneteenth Celebration at North Carolina Museum of History: 1-4 p.m.

Meet members of the Battery B Second Regiment, US Colored Light Artillery Civil War reenactors, as they reveal the legacy of the courageous soldiers in the struggle for freedom and citizenship during the American Civil War. Visit museum exhibits, and watch Neal Thomas make split-oak baskets, like those used by families at early Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth Joy: A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music: 7-10:30 p.m.

This special North Carolina Museum of Art event features Grammy and Dove-nominated artist Kelontae Gavin, Grammy and Stellar Award-winning vocalists Kierra Sheard and Le'Andria Johnson, and gospel music legends Hezekiah Walker and Fred Hammond. Tickets are available for purchase.

Saturday, June 18th



Juneteenth Joy: The Sound, Fashion, and Cinema of Freedom: 6-10:30 p.m.

Join the North Carolina Museum of Art to celebrate Black culture, wear iconic 1960s fashions, and remember the music as people fought for civil rights in the United States. This event features a dance party with grooves from all soul genres followed by a screening of the Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul , directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. Tickets are available for purchase.

Capital City Juneteenth Celebration at Dix Park: 1-6 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, family activities, vendors and food on Harvey Hill and the Chapel Event Center at Dix Park!

Freedom Stories: Juneteenth Tours at the North Carolina State Capitol: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The North Carolina State Capitol will host Juneteenth-themed tours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. These tours will focus on the stories of the enslaved African Americans whose skill and labor constructed and maintained the Capitol. The tours are free, but advance registration is required.

Inaugural Oberlin Village Heritage 5K Run/Walk: 8 - 11 a.m.

Cary

Saturday, June 18th



Summerfest: Juneteenth Celebration: 8 p.m.

Join the North Carolina Symphony at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in a celebration of the contributions of African-American musicians and composers to our American musical heritage, featuring music by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, William Grant Still, and North Carolina Symphony Composer-in-Residence Anthony Kelley. Tickets are available for purchase.

Sunday, June 19th



Triangle Pop-Up Juneteenth Celebration + Maker's Market at Fenton: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This event will feature Black-owned small businesses, artists and musicians. Funds will be raised for NC Black Alliance through vendor fees and raffles.

Cary Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom: 3-4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Town of Cary. Programming begins at 3 p.m. Detailed schedule of performers is available online. Food vending will be provided by Corner Boys BBQ and Jay's Italian Ice.

The Fire of Freedom performed by Mike Wiley: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Fire of Freedom performance by Mike Wiley, tells the story of Abraham H. Galloway, a fiery young slave rebel, radical abolitionist, and Union spy who rose out of bondage to become one of the most significant and stirring Black leaders in the South during the Civil War. A talkback will follow this performance. Tickets are available for purchase.

Apex

Saturday, June 18th



Juneteenth Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s Town of Apex celebration features live performances, a DJ, food trucks, half-court basketball and games for all ages to enjoy!

Wake Forest

Saturday, June 18th



Juneteenth: Portraits of the Past Breaking the Chains: 11:15 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this year's Juneteenth Celebration will begin at 11:15 a.m. with a Freedom Walk. Participants are encouraged to begin assembling for the march at 11 a.m. Immediately following the Freedom Walk there will be food, activities, music and more.

Fayetteville

Saturday, June 18th



Juneteenth Jubilee: 12-9 p.m.

The Juneteenth Jubilee will kick off with a full-day street festival featuring multiple nationally touring headliners, local musical acts, food trucks, vendors, artists, artisans and more.

Sunday, June 19th



Juneteenth Jubilee Heritage Brunch: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

This ticketed event will feature a full brunch menu catered by The Friends Table, light jazz by the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra trio, a keynote address from North Carolina Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green, followed by community recognition awards.

Rocky Mount

Friday, June 17th - Sunday, June 19th



Juneteenth Community Empowerment Festival

This three-day festival will include various events including a parade, DJs, live music and more. A detailed schedule of events is available.

Elizabeth City

Friday, June 17th - Sunday, June 19th



Juneteenth Celebration

Festivities will take place for three days including networking events, live music, food and kid-friendly fun. A full schedule of events is available.

Manteo

Sunday, June 19th

