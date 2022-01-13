Taste of Warren County

Taste of Warren is having its second annual week-long culinary celebration for the restaurants, eateries, bars, and more in the greater Warren County area, located an hour north of Raleigh. Tabletop Media Group and The Warrenist are collaborating and hosting this event again on Jan. 23-30, 2022. Several experiences will be hosted throughout the community's restaurant week. This includes Women in Food Six-Course Dinner and Panel, Canvas and Cupcakes, Taste of Warren Food Truck Rodeo, Not So Basic Batches: Food is Art, and a Sunday Brunch at Locorum.

Highlighted events include:

Women in Food Six-Course Dinner and Panel

On Jan. 23, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can experience a six-course dinner prepared by the extraordinary talents of women chefs, cooks, and bakers from the Warren County, NC area. Every course will feature locally sourced ingredients from local farmers and providers. For $75, you can enjoy these courses from confirmed culinary talents including Korita Steverson, Rachel Robertson, Christy Davis, Rachel Aycock, Ashleigh Fleming, Denise Allen, and Megan Taber. Courses will include NC meats and cheeses, tomato basil bisque, garlic parmesan wings, kale and cranberry salad with walnuts and feta, short rib, and so much more. Proceeds will benefit the Loaves and Fishes Ministries, a non-profit food pantry that serves the residents of Warren County.

Location: 236 S Main St, Warrenton, N.C. 27589

Canvas and Cupcakes: Art Show at Frontier Warren

On Jan. 28, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can enjoy an evening of art and dessert while meeting and mingling with artists. Artwork will be displayed and on sale. To sweeten this unique experience, a cupcake bar will be set up for your decorating and tasting pleasure. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will be accepting donations for cupcakes and wine.

Location: 140 S Main St, Warrenton, N.C. 27589

Taste of Warren Food Truck Rodeo

On Jan. 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join Taste of Warren for a fun food truck rodeo at Mag's Marketplace! This event will be free and open to the public. Confirmed food trucks include Lawrence and Perry, Soulbachi, Steve's Sno Kone Kups, A Lil Sumn Sumn, and 10-33 Smokehouse.

Location: 307 E Macon St, Warrenton, N.C. 27589

Food as Art

On Jan. 29, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for $65 you can learn how to make a beautiful charcuterie board. This will be an in person class at the Frontier Warren Co-working Space with a maximum of 2 people to create one board together. Food and drinks will be provided as you are taught to make roses, butterflies, and so much more! You will be able to take your board home to impress family and friends, or take it to one of the participating Taste of Warren distilleries (Locorum) breweries (Mill Hill Taproom) or bars (Time Out Sports Bar) and finish out your evening!

Location: 140 S Main St, Warrenton, N.C. 27589

Sunday Brunch at Locorum

On January 30, 2022 from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m., come enjoy a delicious brunch at Locorum Distillery in downtown Warrenton! For $25, you will get to enjoy a full brunch menu and mimosa specials. You will not want to miss out on this!

Location: 142 S Main St, Warrenton, N.C. 27589

Sunday Un-wine at Seven Springs Vineyard

On Jan. 30, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., for $10, treat your palate to a wine tasting and experience the serene surroundings of Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard nestled in Norlina. Embark on a self-guided tour of the vineyard or sit back and take in the beautiful views.

Location: 32 Axtell Ridgeway Rd, Norlina, N.C. 27563

Facebook: Taste of Warren