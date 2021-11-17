Live Event: INKspire

WUNC is the media sponsor for the upcoming INKspired event. Inkspired is a local up-scale poetry event, co-directed and hosted by artist and performer KrystalDaMuse , at the downtown Raleigh convention center. Guests will experience live musical performances and a pre-show art gallery that will be in person as well as virtual—available in 360 view and virtual reality.

Outside of the bells and whistles of the production, the true uniqueness comes from the concept of the show. s.P. The Writer, a poet from the Raleigh-Durham area, is the sole writer for the event. He has commissioned other artists to come in and perform his work in this 5th installment. One of the most notable poets taking the stage is, the award-winning slam poet, Ayanna Albertson! With performances from, NBC's The Voice contestant, Calvin Lockett, who will be returning to his hometown to serenade the audience.

Virtual: Text the word POETRY to 888-549-0199, a link will be sent prior

Tickets Available at spthewriter.com/tickets