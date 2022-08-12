'Misadventures Of Doomscroller' hopes to pull you away from the information overload

Early on in the pandemic, a journalist named Karen K. Ho coined the term "doomscrolling." It caught on quick, striking a nerve for folks who were stuck inside, hungry to keep up with everything that was going on amid all the news that was constantly coming out, scrolling and refreshing and scrolling and refreshing ... but never really feeling any better about anything. Sound familiar? "Doomscrolling" was officially added to the dictionary in 2020 and now it's immortalized by Dawes with their new album, Misadventures of Doomscroller. It's an album that hopefully will get you off your phone, away from all that information overload.

In this session, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith talks about how he was inspired to fight short attention spans with longer, proggier, jazzier songs that sound nothing like what Dawes have done before — and share a live performance.

