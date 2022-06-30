Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Durham Tech main campus closed as police investigate bomb threat

North Carolina Public Radio | By Joe Jurney
Published June 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
police lights stock
Pixabay

Story updated at 1:20 p.m.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Durham Technical Community College posted an emergency alert on its Facebook page telling everyone on main campus to shelter in place because of a bomb threat it had received.

Initially, two buildings, 6 and 10, were evacuated because of the threat. A second post around noon told staff and students on the campus to exit immediately.

The college will be closed for the rest of the day, according to its website.

Staff and students looking to use GoDurham transit can do so at the nearest bus stop on the corner of Lawson and Bacon streets, the website stated.

Buildings on the main campus of Durham Technical Community College have been evacuated because of a bomb threat, the college posted on its Facebook page.

durham tech bomb threat facebook post
Durham Tech
/
Facebook

Durham police are investigating. All students and staff have been told to exit.

An initial Facebook post stated that everyone on campus should shelter in place and that two buildings had been evacuated because of the threat.

bomb threat durham tech
Durham Tech
/
Facebook

The main campus will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to Durham Tech's website.

Tags

News Bomb ThreatDurhamDurham Technical Community College
Joe Jurney
See stories by Joe Jurney
More Stories