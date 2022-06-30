Durham Tech main campus closed as police investigate bomb threat

Story updated at 1:20 p.m.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Durham Technical Community College posted an emergency alert on its Facebook page telling everyone on main campus to shelter in place because of a bomb threat it had received.

Initially, two buildings, 6 and 10, were evacuated because of the threat. A second post around noon told staff and students on the campus to exit immediately.

The college will be closed for the rest of the day, according to its website.

Staff and students looking to use GoDurham transit can do so at the nearest bus stop on the corner of Lawson and Bacon streets, the website stated.

Durham Tech / Facebook

Durham police are investigating. All students and staff have been told to exit.

Durham Tech / Facebook

The main campus will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to Durham Tech's website.