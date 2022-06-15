Bringing The World Home To You

News

WUNC will broadcast special programs recognizing Juneteenth and Pride Month

WUNC News
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
A Pride Flag is waved during the 2016 NC Pride parade in Durham.
Dan Hacker
/
via Flickr
A Pride Flag is waved during the 2016 NC Pride parade in Durham.

In celebration of Juneteenth on Sunday June 19, WUNC will air a special live broadcast of "The United States of Anxiety" with host Kai Wright. The broadcast will be a collaboration between KERA in Dallas and Houston Public Media.

Juneteenth is a celebration created by and for Black Texans. In 2020, as part of an exploding national conversation about racial justice, people of all races —all over the country — became aware of Juneteenth. It became a federal holiday in 2021. But has that evolution deepened the national conversation about our country’s history with racism, or merely turned a local tradition into a national token? This episode will explore the good, the bad and the unsure of Juneteenth’s evolution by centering Black Texans in the conversation.

"The United States of Anxiety" celebrating Juneteenth will air Sunday night, June 19 at 6:00 p.m. on WUNC.

June is also Pride Month. To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, WUNC will air a special hour-long edition of "Witness History" from the BBC World Service.

The documentary features stories about the fight for trans rights in Indonesia, the lesbian separatists in Washington, D.C., and an activist who stormed the office of a Côte d’Ivoire newspaper, to protest against their depiction of LGBTQ+ people.

"Witness History: Pride Month" will air on WUNC on Wednesday, June 29, at 8:00 p.m.

