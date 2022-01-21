Have you been asked: "Why do you talk so proper?”

Have you ever thought: “Why did she change her voice when she answered the phone?”

Code switching, or the ability to effortlessly change between vernacular, dialects and accents, affects our work and community spaces every day.

Join us Wednesday, February 16th at 6pm ET for Code Switching 101.

This session will breakdown what code switching is, explore code reading, and explain why it has been a survival tactic for vulnerable populations in the workplace.

Come ready to learn the importance of the pillars of Inclusion (Vulnerability, Compassion, Humility, Grace, and Empathy) and how they can be used to see and name differences in the workplace in order to foster a more authentic culture. This session, taught by DEI instructor Ashley Gaddy, will also educate on the importance of allyship and provide some tangible tips on how to stop coding and start sharing!

During this session:

- Participants will learn the history of code switching

- Participants will gain a better understanding of the importance of self-identity in the workplace and how it is used in coding and meta communication

- Participants will engage in interactive exercises to empower authenticity

- Participants will gain tangible tools to embrace difference, practice allyship, and make more inclusive workspaces

Space is limited so register now!