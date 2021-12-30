Asiahn, 'My World'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Christmas Eve, 2 a.m. It was my first ever alone – perhaps my last with Tips, now in her sunset, the best pug to have ever set paws on this planet – when I first heard the opening track on Asiahn's The Interlude. The song sounded so good that I had to start it over... four times.

"My World" opens with a threat... or a promise. It's a daring and brave invitation to a real, grown-up love, delivered in a gilded envelope with a wax seal. It's full-bodied scotch – painted toes in a jacuzzi – under an inky sky bleached by comets. Or wherever it is you think your deep thoughts. To discover this top-of-the-year release at the bottom of the half-empty glass that was 2021 was truly my Christmas miracle, one I've been repeating (along with the rest of Asiahn's catalog) ever since.

