The Poetry Café: The Homecoming Edition

North Carolina Public Radio
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
poetry gold-logo.png

What happens when the Greatest Homecoming On Earth meets the greatest open mic night on Earth?

Join The Poetry Café and WUNC for an HBCU homecoming celebration for the whole community! From 8-10pm on Saturday, October 30th, Greensboro's Triad Stage is open to NC talent including rappers, singers, poets and more.

It's homecoming weekend for North Carolina A&T State University, better known as GHOE, and you can bet some Aggie pride will be in the building!

Tickets are available here.

Note: In-person attendance at requires masks and proof of vaccination. Learn more this open mic event and how to secure online tickets here.

