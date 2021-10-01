The Poetry Café: The Homecoming Edition

Join The Poetry Café and WUNC for an HBCU homecoming celebration for the whole community! From 8-10pm on Saturday, October 30th, Greensboro's Triad Stage is open to NC talent including rappers, singers, poets and more.

It's homecoming weekend for North Carolina A&T State University, better known as GHOE, and you can bet some Aggie pride will be in the building!

Tickets are available here.

Note: In-person attendance at requires masks and proof of vaccination. Learn more this open mic event and how to secure online tickets here.