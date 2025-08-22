Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Forsyth County Sheriff Kimbrough set to return to work following heart surgery

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
Bobby Kimbrough
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough speaks at a press conference in 2024.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is set to return to work on Monday, less than two weeks after undergoing major surgery to repair a blocked artery to his heart.

Following his annual physical in July that showed high cholesterol, Kimbrough’s doctor prescribed an MRI, and further scans revealed a serious blockage.

Kimbrough says he has an active, healthy lifestyle, but was advised to go on medication years earlier — advice he says he wishes he had taken.

"It has given me a whole new perspective on life," says Kimbrough. "It has made me realize that while I know a lot of things, there are some things that I do not know. Because everyone won't be as fortunate or lucky, or blessed as I was, with the same results."

Kimbrough says it’s been a ride, but he feels good and is looking forward to returning to work.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories