NoSo, 'Suburbia'

We've had our eye on songwriter Abby Hwong, who writes and performs as NoSo, since she first entered the 2019 Tiny Desk Contest with "Allie," a song that showed off her impressive guitar skills and knack for dreamy, intimate songwriting.

On "Suburbia," a new track that accompanies the announcement of NoSo's forthcoming debut album, it's exciting to hear Hwong's melodies and riffs set against fuller production. The song waxes nostalgic on both the indignities and simple joys of growing up in the suburbs – in Hwong's case, that's a town outside Chicago on which Mean Girls was based – and features a swooning chorus that will get stuck in your head for days.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.