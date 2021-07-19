2021 Youth Reporting Institute Listening Party

It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.

And as students adapted to the continued obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. Last year, we had our first virtual institute, but we love taking it to the next level! So for 2021, WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute went hybrid!

WUNC's 2021 Youth Reporting Institute interns

Youth reporters had access to recording equipment, audio editing software, virtual trainings and learned about radio journalism with the help of Zoom and on the ground reporting. The result was a summer of skill-building and new ways of making connections with their communities.

Now, it's time to celebrate!

Join the students of the 2021 Youth Reporting Institute for WUNC’s first OUTDOOR listening party from 7-8:45pm* on Saturday, August 7th at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA: 2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610. This event will feature their audio work and conversations about the stories that are important to their development as the next generation of journalists. There will be limited seating available, so you are encouraged to bring your lawn own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

RSVP using the link below! This event will also be streamed live from our Facebook account for those who cannot make it.

*After the listening party, be sure to join us for the afterparty from 8:45-9:30pm with our youth reporters and a live DJ.