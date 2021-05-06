Negativland: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

It may at first seem that Negativland's sound collage is an unlikely candidate for a Tiny Desk concert, but honestly, how many bands can you think of making music since the late 1970s while sitting pretty much at their desks? Formed in the Bay Area, Negativland are proud subverters of culture, causing trouble while having fun.

The found sounds of Negativland come from original members David Wills, Mark Hosler, and Jon Leidecker (from left to right on the bottom of the screen), with visuals by Kevin Slagle and Sue Slagle (top of the screen).

Negativland are provocateurs, taking aim at the media and how technology alters our perception of the world. You can hear that on their 2020 album, The World Will Decide. This Tiny Desk (home) concert looks frightfully similar to the way many of us work these days — on video conference calls, reacting in real-time to our colleagues, dissecting our interactions ... but also occasionally having fun.

SET LIST

"It's Normal"

"No Brain"

"Reality Game"

"I'm Going To Sing Now"

MUSICIANS

Music and found sounds: Negativland (David Wills, Mark Hosler, and Jon Leidecker)

CREDITS

Visuals: SUE-C & Co., Kevin Slagle and Sue Slagle

Production and A/V traffic control: Jennifer Bennett

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.