HBCU Trivia Night: Goddesses, Divas, Disney Princesses

RSVP on facebook for the free online event

In "Moana," Maui stole what body organ from the goddess Te Fiti?

Who sang “Not Gon’ Cry” at the 1997 Grammys?

Osun is the goddess of the river and love in which West African culture?

Play to win! Locally crafted prizes and WUNC swag headed to the top three winners.

Hosted by Shaw junior Daisha Robinson and Josephus Thompson III of The Poetry Cafe, with additional question writing by The Warrenist and Wake County Public Libraries.

The monthly HBCU trivia night series is proudly presented by WUNC.