HBCU Trivia Night: Goddesses, Divas, Disney Princesses

North Carolina Public Radio
Published April 7, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT
An illustration of a magnificent Black goddess' face with her eyes closed. The background is an explosion of red and yellow.
Isabel Mariposa Galactica
/
The Dahomey creator goddess Nana Buluku. As portrayed in the Earth Warriors Oracle card deck by Alana Fairchild.

Shaw University’s quiz bowl team puts your knowledge to the test on April 7th at 7pm.

RSVP on facebook for the free online event

  • In "Moana," Maui stole what body organ from the goddess Te Fiti?
  • Who sang “Not Gon’ Cry” at the 1997 Grammys?
  • Osun is the goddess of the river and love in which West African culture?

Play to win! Locally crafted prizes and WUNC swag headed to the top three winners.

Hosted by Shaw junior Daisha Robinson and Josephus Thompson III of The Poetry Cafe, with additional question writing by The Warrenist and Wake County Public Libraries.

The monthly HBCU trivia night series is proudly presented by WUNC.

