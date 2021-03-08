-
Unofficial primary results from one north-central North Carolina county were corrected on Thursday after a local elections worker incorrectly uploaded…
People seeking health care in rural Warren County have waited a long time for good news. Now they're celebrating.Residents who live in the county, on the…
It’s hard to count the exact number of African Americans who were lynched by white mobs during the years following slavery. Numbers show most of these…
The season for cookouts, games and outdoor relaxation is in full swing at local parks across the state. It’s especially the right time for fun in the town…
Last week, the Warren County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to lease the empty building of the former Warren Community Health Clinic to a local…
It’s early afternoon on a recent Tuesday and Dr. Francis Aniekwensi is preparing to see his twentieth patient of the day.“We don’t discriminate. We see…
The former Warren Community Health Clinic in Warrenton sits empty and quiet, across the parking lot from the county health department. Until last year,…
Note: Today's program is a rebroadcast of a program originally aired on March 25, 2013.When Eva Clayton was sworn into the U.S. Congress in 1992, she…
North Carolina has one of the best networks of free clinics in the country. Support from funders like the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation has helped…