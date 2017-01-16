Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Leading Shaw University: Meet Tashni Dubroy

Terrence Jones
/
Shaw University

As a teenager in Jamaica, Tashni Dubroy struggled to understand chemistry. But after a breakthrough moment in her high school chemistry class, she fell in love with the science.

She moved to the United States to attend community college, and then to Raleigh to attend Shaw University.

After earning a PhD in chemistry at North Carolina State University, Dubroy became a chemist with BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer. She quickly climbed the ladder at BASF. She used her chemistry knowledge and her entrepreneurial skills to launch a natural hair care products line. 

Dubroy returned to Raleigh to teach chemistry at Shaw University. Within a few months, she became department chair and just a few years later, she took the helm as president of the south’s oldest HBCU.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tashni Dubroy about her life and work.

This is a rebroadcast--this piece aired originally February 29, 2016.

Tashni Dubroy Shaw University BASF HBCU Jamaica Chemistry NC State University
