Baby Yoda Hitches A Ride On SpaceX Capsule

Published November 17, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sunday night, NASA and SpaceX sent four astronauts into orbit, but there was another. Also aboard was The Child, better known as Baby Yoda. During the flight, the soft doll floated and tumbled freely. The crew used it as their zero-gravity indicator. The capsule is now docked with the International Space Station. And the astronauts will stay for six months. No word yet on Baby Yoda's next role. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
