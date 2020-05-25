Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Twins' Minor League Team Rents Out Its Stadium

Published May 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minor league baseball games may be canceled for now, but a Minnesota Twins affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, still have the doors open. At $1,500 a night, up to 10 guests can book their stadium on Airbnb. You have full access to the field, clubhouse, batting cages, plus a staff member for questions. So until we can bring back fans to fill up the stadium, as the listing states, there is breakfast at home plate. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

