At 90, Guinness World Record Holder Says Video Games Are Her Secret To Long Life

Published May 20, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People looking to pass extra time at home should know it's never too late for a new hobby. Hamako Mori did not take up video games until she was in her 50s. She's a veteran now. Guinness World Records named her the world's oldest gaming YouTuber at 90 - 150,000 people follow her moves. For those who say video games are harmful to you, Mori claims the games are the secret to her longevity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
