Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Coronavirus Live Updates
LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES ON THE PANDEMIC

Survey: 1 in 6 Older Americans Delayed Or Canceled Medical Care In March

By Ina Jaffe
Published April 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT

More than half of older Americans, many with chronic conditions, put off medical treatment during the first month of social distancing. That's according to a nationwide survey funded by the and the , both of which focus on improving care for older adults.

Dr. Bruce Chernof, SCAN's President and CEO, said the survey shows that "the first month of social distancing certainly saved lives, and yet it also created a situation where many older adults are not getting the care they need to manage serious health conditions."

According to the survey, 1 in 6 older adults delayed or canceled essential medical treatment in March. Almost 40 percent put off non-essential treatment, while about a third went without preventative care.

The respondents were all age 70 or more. Only 1 in 5 said they'd had a medical appointment by phone or video chat. And their views on telehealth are divided. About half said it was much the same as a regular visit in the doctor's office, while about 40 percent said it was worse, or much worse. Ten percent liked it better.

An overwhelming 83 percent of older Americans said they're prepared to self-isolate for months, if necessary, to protect their own health and that of others. Yet, after just one month of self-isolation, a third of them said they felt lonelier than before.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

coronavirusblog
Ina Jaffe
Ina Jaffe is a veteran NPR correspondent covering the aging of America. Her stories on Morning Edition and All Things Considered have focused on older adults' involvement in politics and elections, dating and divorce, work and retirement, fashion and sports, as well as issues affecting long term care and end of life choices. In 2015, she was named one of the nation's top "Influencers in Aging" by PBS publication Next Avenue, which wrote "Jaffe has reinvented reporting on aging."
See stories by Ina Jaffe
More Stories