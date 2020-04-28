Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In This Time Of Unease, Canadian Boy Sets Up Joke Stand

Published April 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of entrepreneurial spirit. Instead of a lemonade stand, a 6-year-old in British Columbia opened a joke stand at the end of his driveway. He found it a socially distant way to pass the time. And here's a sample of his material, courtesy of the CBC.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

CALLAGHAN MCLAUGHLIN: What is red, white and blue?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What?

CALLAGHAN: A sad candy cane.

INSKEEP: There's also this joke. What's a pirate's favorite letter? Rrr (ph). He's here all week, likely next week, too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories