World War II Vet Refuses To Miss Out On Birthday Celebration

Published April 27, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The pandemic means many people are missing out on birthday parties, weddings and more. But Lieutenant Colonel Sam Sachs refused to miss out. The World War II veteran celebrated his 105th birthday Sunday. He had to call off the party, so he appeared in a video posted online wondering how many birthday cards he could receive. He got more than 6,000, and a parade of well-wishers drove past his nursing home for one hour straight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

