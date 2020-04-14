Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tourists Violating India's Lockdown Forced To Write I'm Sorry

Published April 14, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. India's police, in charge of the world's biggest lockdown, are not messing around. A group of tourists was breaking the rules, out lounging on the banks of the Ganges River, and police spelled out their sentence. They had to write sentences - I did not follow the rules of lockdown; I am very sorry - not once, but 500 times. At least they had plenty of time to write while in quarantine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories