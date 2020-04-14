Tourists Violating India's Lockdown Forced To Write I'm Sorry

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. India's police, in charge of the world's biggest lockdown, are not messing around. A group of tourists was breaking the rules, out lounging on the banks of the Ganges River, and police spelled out their sentence. They had to write sentences - I did not follow the rules of lockdown; I am very sorry - not once, but 500 times. At least they had plenty of time to write while in quarantine.