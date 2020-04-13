Bringing The World Home To You

93-Year-Old Woman Says She Needs More Beer

Published April 13, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all have one or two things that can really help when it comes to spending so much time at home. Maybe it's a jigsaw puzzle or learning to bake. Or maybe you're 93-year-old Olive Veronesi and what you need is beer. In a photo posted to social media, Veronesi can be seen holding a beer in one hand and a sign in the other that reads, I need more beer. Since then, supporters have reached out from all over the world. Here's hoping she got a refill. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

