Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pulley System Expands On Contactless Pizza Delivery

Published April 8, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're all coming up with creative ways to get essential items in this time of social distancing. And sometimes, that essential item is pizza. Some pizza companies are offering contactless delivery when you order online. Tracey Spears in Park Hills, Mo., has come up with a creative way to take advantage. She has created a pulley system, lowering a box out of her second-story apartment window. She posted a video on TikTok hoisting up her pizza from there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories